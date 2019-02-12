Getty Image

Kehlani’s latest release, SweetSexySavage, came out in January 2017, so she’s due to drop something new soon. Thankfully, she’s been ramping up towards that recently: She shared the Ty Dolla Sign-featuring “Nights Like This” last month, and now she’s back with another new song, “Butterfly.” It’s a soft track, carried by a lo-fi guitar line and Kehlani’s vocals.

She also formally announced details about her next mixtape: It’s called While We Wait, and it comes out on February 22. She said it came together quickly, writing about it, “Made a mixtape in a month with many loved ones.” Kehlani has a strong track record when it comes to mixtapes: Her last one, 2015’s You Should Be Here, was nominated for the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

made a mixtape in a month with many loved ones. While We Wait out 2.22! pre order available now. https://t.co/IZXgckJ5Yo ⌛️🕰⏳ pic.twitter.com/7wyMjiVE9J — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 12, 2019

About a month ago, Kehlani talked about the just-announced mixtape and an upcoming album, saying the mixtape featured collaborations with a few artists, although she wouldn’t specify who at the time. She also referred to her upcoming album as her “most serious” release yet, and said of it, “I’m telling stories I’ve never told, they’re not even, some, from my perspective, they’re from the perspective of two people that I’m about to bring out into the world, into light. Which transfers into how I interpreted their stories and then transfers… it’s basically a gift to my daughter.”

Listen to “Butterfly” above.

