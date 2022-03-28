All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Cardi B add her voice to a song and Latto drop her anticipated new album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Summer Walker, SZA, and Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” Summer Walker’s latest album, Still Over It, was hotly anticipated during the two years (an eternity in the modern music industry) fans waited for it. That showed in the commercial performance, as the album went No. 1. Now, Walker has brought more chart-topping energy to one of the LP’s premiere singles, as a new version of “No Love” brings Cardi B into the fold, along with SZA, who appeared on the original track. Latto — “Sunshine” Feat. Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino Last week brought Latto’s new album 777 and one track that immediately stood out was “Sunshine,” for which Latto managed to rope Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino to contribute verses. The Bongo ByTheWay-produced tune is ready for summer (as the title suggests) with its warm sound. Gambino’s appearance is also a testament to his faith in Latto, as he hasn’t popped up much recently in terms of music.

Machine Gun Kelly — “Drug Dealer” Feat. Lil Wayne While MGK’s new album Mainstream Sellout continues the former rapper’s foray into pop-punk, he hasn’t completely left hip-hop behind. For instance, he reunites with Lil Wayne on a couple different tracks here: the recent single “Ay!” and the album cut “Drug Dealer.” Charli XCX — “Sorry If I Hurt You” Charli XCX’s Crash is still a fresh release and she made it even fresher last week by adding four new tracks on a deluxe edition. “Sorry If I Hurt You” may be the most significant song cut from Crash, as it was once the title track for the album, as Charli previously noted, “This album was originally going to be called Sorry If I Hurt You and I liked that title because that sentence is both past, present, and future. You can say that sentence to someone as if you hurt them in the past or as if you’re going to hurt them or if you’re about to do it right there and then.”

Beabadoobee — “Talk” In February, Beabadoobee described the sound of her new album as “very 2006.” Indeed, that aesthetic is on display on last week’s single, “Talk,” a distortion-heavy alt-rocker about partying on a Tuesday. J Balvin and Ed Sheeran — “Sigue” Sheeran has been really into collaborating in recent years, which is fair as it’s a great way to get into a different musical headspace and try new things. He did just that on his J Balvin collaboration “Sigue” last week, as Sheeran sings in Spanish on the song. “Sigue” wasn’t even the pair’s only song from last week, as they released “Forever My Love” on the same day.

Chance The Rapper — “Child Of God” Chance’s latest album, The Big Day, is getting old, as it dropped back in 2017. It’s not clear if 2022 will bring a new Chance album, but last week did bring a new single, “Child Of God.” Uproxx’s Wongo Okon describes the song as “a mellow track that sports bare-bone production which allows Chance the show off his rap skills,” and notes, “He uses his bars to look back on simpler times in a world that tends to be very complicated.” Nigo, ASAP Rocky, and Tyler The Creator — “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019” A Bathing Ape creator Nigo is best known for, well, that. He’s an accomplished DJ and musician, though, and now he has a new album, I Know Nigo!, his first in 20 years. He managed to get some big names involved with the project, too, like on “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019,” where he’s joined by ASAP Rocky and Tyler The Creator.