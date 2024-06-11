Tems — Born In The Wild A few years removed from her breakout into the mainstream world, Tems is here with her debut album Born In The Wild. Through 18 songs and features from Asake and J. Cole, Tems guides listeners through a journey of discovery, establishing confidence, and reaffirming faith. Kaytranada — Timeless Calls for a new solo Kaytranada album have finally been answered as the Canadian DJ is back with Timeless. His follow-up to Kaytraminé, the 2023 joint effort with Aminé, is sure to get you up on feet to dance around the room thanks to 21 songs with Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, Childish Gambino, Channel Tres, Ravyn Lenae, Don Toliver, and many more.

RAYE — “Genesis” RAYE’s new song “Genesis,” the first solo release from the UK singer since her stellar My 21st Century Blues album,” is more than a new song. It’s a three-song epic that triumphs with emotionally honest and vulnerable lyrics. “It is a prayer and a plea and a cry for help and I really hope this song will be able to bring some hope, the way this music does for me, to those who need it most,” RAYE said about the song in a press release. ESTA. — Francis Soulection producer ESTA. finally delivers his debut album Francis. It’s ten songs aim to push the boundaries of contemporary R&B and he achieves effortlessly this with help from DUCKWRTH, Joyce Wrice, Arin Ray, Leon Thomas, Phabo, and many more.

Zacari — “Destiny” As we continue wait for his upcoming album, Zacari continues to keep fans happy with new music. He’s back with “Destiny,” a catchy record laden with electric guitar licks for a tale of growth and self-reflection. ELHAE — “More” Elhae returns with a promise to be more consistency with music, and it starts with his new single “More.” The Hitmaka-produced track invites a special woman to experience love in its purest form, something Elhae believes he can offer her.

Jaz Karis & Reekado Banks — “Tequila” London singer Jaz Karis teams with Nigerian singer Reekado Banks for their new single “Tequila.” It’s a warm and sultry record for the “honeymoon stage lovers,” as Karis said in a press release. “I wanted to make a song that felt as good as I did inside, something warm & exciting that describes the feeling of when you first realize you’re falling for someone.” Chikoruss — “All On Me” Montreal singer caught the eyes of many with “In 2 Deep” earlier this year, and now he hopes to keep them on him with “All On Me.” The bouncy track is driven by a West coast bass and warm textures, perfect for summer which is right around the corner.

Isaia Huron — “Circle” Greenville, South Carolina singer Isaia Huron makes a thundering return with his latest release, “Circle.” Elements of R&B and hip-hop are combined for a captivating experience that introduces a new sonic landscape that Huron will continue to explore through his upcoming project, out this this summer. Jazlyn Martin — “Perfect” Jazlyn Martin, who you may recognize as Jackie from the Peacock series Bel Air, shares her new single “Perfect.” Her soaring vocals will certainly grab your attention as the empowering anthem documents her journey of accepting and embracing her imperfections.