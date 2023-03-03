Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA kicked off her SOS Tour after her sophomore album, which will soon get a deluxe release, spent a another week at No. 1. Chlöe connected with Chris Brown for her “How Does It Feel” single off her upcoming debut In Pieces while 6lack announced his third album Since I Have A Lover and has since released its title track as its lead single. Lastly, Bryan-Michael Cox joined the LVRN team as their Senior VP, A&R, and Executive Producer. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy — “Beats Of A Slow Dance” Most of Hit-Boy’s recent work has come in hip-hop as he’s helped craft projects with the likes of Nas, Benny The Butcher, and Big Sean. Now his latest step brings him to the R&B world as he and Musiq Soulchild are gearing up to release their upcoming project, Victims & Villains. Ahead of its arrival, the duo stepped forward with its first single, “Beats Of A Slow Dance.” Tink — Thanks 4 Nothing Ever since taking on the independent route, singer Tink has been quite active and the last four years are proof of that. In what is her sixth project since 2019, Tink returned with Thanks 4 Nothing. The 14-track project supplies features from Ty Dolla Sign and Yung Bleu and a whole lot of passion from Tink who throws a fictional punch or two at heartbreak and the person who caused it.

Jahkoy — Healing Phase Toronto singer Jahkoy is back with his fourth project Healing Phase, and just like the title suggests, the body of work is filled with brighter and more optimistic music. Healing Phase features 12 songs without guest features, a big change from his last previous project, 2021’s Tangible. Nelccia — From Me, To Me To close 2022, Nelccia made a big mark in the R&B world with her two singles, “Smoke, Drink, Break Up” with Wale and “Triggers.” Now, she’s back with her debut project From Me, To Me. With eight songs on the project, Nelccia gives listeners plenty to enjoy on the honeyed EP.

M’elle — “Greens” Feat. Kai Ca$h Brooklyn singer M’elle is here to make some noise and her latest single “Greens” with Kai Ca$h is a great first step in achieving that goal. The record is a track for women from all over who seek to reclaim their wasted time with men. “If you want my love and energy, it’s going to cost you,” she says of the song. “As women, people feel entitled to have access to everything we have… I don’t think we should just give that out for free anymore.” Phabo — “Out Of Touch” Feat. Shaé Universe The incomparable and ever-so-talented Phabo checks in 2023 with his new single “Out Of Touch” featuring Shaé Universe. The infectious and breezy record is one that arrives ahead of Phabo’s upcoming album, due out later this year. “As an artist, we coexist with an ongoing stigma that we’re unable to walk a faithful line when it comes to long-distance relationships,” Phabo says of the song’s inspiration. Oftentimes we stumble upon love in new cities and countries which leaves us chasing a moment or a specific emotion.”

Jozzy — Songs For Women, Free Game For N****s Signed to Diddy’s Love Records, singer-songwriter Jozzy arrived with her new project Songs For Women, Free Game For N****s. With ten songs, the project captures why Jozzy has been such an appealing name in the industry. Outside of the project, she’s also previously written for big names like Beyoncé (“Virgo’s Groove”), SZA (“Low”), and Metro Boomin & John Legend (“On Time”). Raahiim — “Outside Freestyle” If there’s one R&B singer who will surely make a splash in 2023, it’s Toronto’s Raahiim. More than two years removed from his soothing and sultry sophomore project, ii Knew Better, Raahiim is making all the right moves toward his next body of work. His latest single, “Outside Freestyle,” is proof that something special is on the way from the Toronto native.