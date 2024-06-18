Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Victoria Monét finally released her video for “Alright” and Kehlani unveiled her Crash album tracklist which features Jill Scott, Young Miko, and Omah Lay. Janelle Monáe joined Reneé Rapp and Muna as headliners for the All Things Go festival in New York City. The Weeknd interviewed an AI version of his 10-year-old self. Elsewhere, Chloe Bailey revealed her long-term relationship with veganism came to an end. Here are some new releases from the past week that you’ll enjoy:

Normani — Dopamine It’s been a longtime coming, but finally, Normani released her debut album Dopamine. Its 13 songs and features from Starrah, Gunna, James Blake, and Cardi B represent a new era of liberation and freedom for the 28-year-old. Normani is confident, provocative, and bold on Dopamine which makes it completely worth the wait and listen. NxWorries — Why Lawd? It took almost eight years, but NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) are finally back with their second album Why Lawd?. With contributions from Thundercat, HER, Snoop Dogg, Earl Sweatshirt, and more, Why Lawd? excels thanks to Knxwledge’s rugged grooves and .Paak waxing poetic about heartbreak, picking yourself up, and moving on through its 19 songs.

Khalid — “Adore U” It’s official: Khalid’s third album is finally on the way. His latest single “Adore U” is confirmation of that as the Texas singer prepares the soundscape of his upcoming album with a record backed by ethereal melodies and lush vocals that togther delivers a sweet promise of what’s to come next. Fana Hues — MOTH Fana Hues is doing everything right nowadays. The singer is weeks away from a gig as the opening act for Lucky Daye’s The Algorithm Tour, but first we have her third album Moth. “Moths fly through darkness constantly searching for light even at the risk of harm,” Hues says about the album which presents 13 songs and a feature from Bam Marley. “I’m always en route on a journey to find the reason for a feeling in its purest form, even if it hurts.”

Lekan — So You Know With his debut project So You Know, Lekan simply wants to introduce himself to the world. The Nigerian singer by way of Ohio delivers his six-track with his soothing baritone on full display beside a pen that proves to get sharper with each song. “I consider this EP to be a very beautiful introduction to me – both sonically and creatively, and how I process things like love, heartbreak, and joy,” he says about the project in a press release. “It’s the perfect homage to paint the picture of where I’m from, how far I’ve come as a man, and acknowledge the direction in which I’m growing.” Lily Rayne — “Floating” Feat. Phabo Rhode Island-born LA-Based singer Lily Rayne goes coast-to-coast on her new track “Floating” with Phabo. Together, the singers account for their eventful lives that have them constantly on the move. You can either move with them and enjoy the fun or step aside and not distract them from their grind.

Shaé Universe — “OOTW” With Love Letters (Deluxe) set to drop later this summer, Shaé Universe begins its rollout with the sultry and inviting “OOTW” (“Order On The Way”). “OOTW is for the real lovers and yearners. It’s time to bring back shameless romance and submission!” Shaé said about the song. “No ego, just passion and freedom.” Dylan Sinclair — “Lemon Trees” It’s been a little while since we heard from Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair, but thankfully he’s back with “Lemon Trees.” The breezy track finds Sinclair diving into the alternative R&B lane with a lovely blend that also pulls from 2000s R&B. “I am excited to start the summer off with ‘Lemon Trees,’ Sinclair said about the song. “This is one you want to play with the windows down and feel that same energy.”

DUCKWRTH — “Grey Scale” DUCKWRTH has something special on the way that we can assume is a project of some sorts, but until we know what that is we can enjoy his new single “Grey Scale.” The tender songs captures a fiery love between DUCKWRTH and his partner who seems to push the limits of right and wrong, living comfortably in the grey area and its boundaries they created. Jon Vinyl — “Closure” For his third single of the year, Jon Vinyl prepares to conclude a failed relationship with the honest “Closure.” The Toronto is blunt and gets straight to the point in speaking to his ex, singing, “I don’t wanna spend a moment with you,” before later adding, “We don’t ever need to make this right.”