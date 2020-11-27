All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.
Tinashe — Comfort & Joy EP
‘Tis the season to be jolly and Tinashe is coming through with some holiday cheer this week in the form of her Christmas EP, Comfort & Joy. The project is stacked with seven songs made just for the festive winter spell including the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” with a Nashe twist.
Chloe x Halle — “Sending My Love”
Chloe x Halle got into their ’90s R&B bag by doing their own rendition of Zhane’s 1994 bop “Sending My Love” for Spotify. The Ungodly Hour duo really took an already timeless R&B song and made it their own.
Kelly Rowland — “Hitman”
Kelly Rowland is set to drop her forthcoming EP K on December 4 and this week she shared the music video for “Hitman,” which is expected to live on the project. This follows her previously released track “Crazy.”
Teenear — “Special Delivery”
Flordia native Teenear shared her smooth single “Special Delivery” with lots of love. The rising R&B singer is quickly making a name for herself, and we’re definitely paying attention.
Check out this week’s R&B picks, plus more on Uproxx’s Spotify playlist below.
