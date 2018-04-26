iStock

Depending on the stage of a workout you find yourself in, there are plenty of things about getting your sweat on that could be considered the worst part. Sometimes it’s hard to get motivated, especially near the beginning and end. Sometimes you let your internal monologue discourage you in the middle of a run, when it feels both like you’ve gone far and like you have far to go. Sometimes you just get bored.

The good news is that like many of life’s woes, these problems can usually be solved by music. Music and improving your fitness are such a natural pairing that Spotify is filled to the brim with playlists designed to make working out a much more enjoyable experience. Different folks have different workout music needs at different times, though, so below, I’ve found some of the best Spotify workout playlists right now that should prove effective in a variety of situations.

Warm Up and Cool Down (Various, by Nike+ Training Club)

It’s safe to say that Nike knows a thing or two about athletics, so they’re a trusted guide to the songs that can help us ease into or out of a workout. Since you shouldn’t start or finish your gym sessions at 100 percent intensity, this playlist is filled with mid-tempo tracks that will set the mood for those bookends of your workout with some indie, R&B, pop, and electronic music. It’s a long one too, so you can throw it on shuffle and probably go a while before you find yourself hearing the same songs over and over.

Gymshark Alternative Hip-Hop (Hip-Hop, by Gymshark)

This is less of a playlist and more of a gateway: This mix of songs will do you just fine if you’re looking to work out to some alternative hip-hop, but the active apparel brand has a bunch of public playlists specifically geared towards active activity that should be a fine resource. There are genre- and mood-specific mixes, like hip-hop, power, grime, motion, hype, old-school hip-hop, and the list goes on. They also have playlists created by fitness experts, and since these muscle-y people seem to know what they’re doing around a squat rack, listening to their recommendations is probably a solid idea.