All The Best Spotify Gym And Workout Playlists To Follow Right Now

#What To Listen To #Spotify
04.26.18 34 mins ago
best spotify workout playlists

iStock

Depending on the stage of a workout you find yourself in, there are plenty of things about getting your sweat on that could be considered the worst part. Sometimes it’s hard to get motivated, especially near the beginning and end. Sometimes you let your internal monologue discourage you in the middle of a run, when it feels both like you’ve gone far and like you have far to go. Sometimes you just get bored.

The good news is that like many of life’s woes, these problems can usually be solved by music. Music and improving your fitness are such a natural pairing that Spotify is filled to the brim with playlists designed to make working out a much more enjoyable experience. Different folks have different workout music needs at different times, though, so below, I’ve found some of the best Spotify workout playlists right now that should prove effective in a variety of situations.

Warm Up and Cool Down (Various, by Nike+ Training Club)

It’s safe to say that Nike knows a thing or two about athletics, so they’re a trusted guide to the songs that can help us ease into or out of a workout. Since you shouldn’t start or finish your gym sessions at 100 percent intensity, this playlist is filled with mid-tempo tracks that will set the mood for those bookends of your workout with some indie, R&B, pop, and electronic music. It’s a long one too, so you can throw it on shuffle and probably go a while before you find yourself hearing the same songs over and over.

Gymshark Alternative Hip-Hop (Hip-Hop, by Gymshark)

This is less of a playlist and more of a gateway: This mix of songs will do you just fine if you’re looking to work out to some alternative hip-hop, but the active apparel brand has a bunch of public playlists specifically geared towards active activity that should be a fine resource. There are genre- and mood-specific mixes, like hip-hop, power, grime, motion, hype, old-school hip-hop, and the list goes on. They also have playlists created by fitness experts, and since these muscle-y people seem to know what they’re doing around a squat rack, listening to their recommendations is probably a solid idea.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Listen To#Spotify
TAGSGYMMUSIC PLAYLISTSRUNNINGspotifySpotify PlaylistsWhat To Listen ToWORKING OUT

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 1 day ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 2 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP