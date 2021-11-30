The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2021

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of November below.

The Black Keys — El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) The Black Keys were at the height of their power with 2011’s El Camino, and in just a few days, the album celebrates its tenth anniversary. To mark the occasion, the band has re-released it in various expanded editions. Aside from the remastered album, bonuses include a photo book, a limited-edition poster, and a previously unreleased concert recording from a 2012 show in Portland, Maine. Coincidentally, I was actually at that concert, and if my memory serves me correctly, it was a good one. Get it here. Lil Wayne — The Carter Singles Collection Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter series is an iconic hip-hop institution, and now he’s collected the highlights all in one place. On Tha Carter Singles Collection, you get 19 of the finest songs from the series pressed on ten 7-inch records, as well as a booklet full of rare photos, two lithos, and brand new art. Get it here.

U2 — Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) After the all-time classic album The Joshua Tree and the not-as-beloved Rattle & Hum, U2 made a drastic change to their sound with the alternative- and electronic-inspired album Achtung Baby. That album dropped 30 years ago, so now the band is celebrating its three decades with a new anniversary edition. This version of the album has been remastered and also includes remixes of songs from both Achtung Baby and its follow-up Zooropa. Get it here. Charlie Parker — Bird In LA Los Angeles played a major role in the story of jazz legend Charlie Parker, and now some formative recordings from the Kansas City native’s time in the City Of Angels are all together on this new collection. The release features the only known recordings from Billy Berg’s on December 17, 1945; three previously unknown JATP recordings from the Shrine Auditorium on November 22, 1948; and the complete recordings of the July 1952 party at Jirayr Zorthian’s Altadena ranch. For those wanting more context on the meaning of these recordings, the project’s producer, John Burton, offers just that in his liner notes. Get it here.

Kiss — Destroyer (45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) 1976’s Destroyer was a formative and landmark release for Kiss, and now, 45 years later, they’re expanding upon it with a new reissue. Aside from the remastered album, the amount of goodies that is included with the Super Deluxe box is extravagant but not surprising coming from perhaps the most merchandised band ever: There are iron-ons, stickers, posters, trading cards, stage blueprints, a newspaper, a hardcover book, and much more. Get it here. Nirvana — Nevermind (30th Anniversary Reissue) Much has been made about the 30th-anniversary edition of Nirvana’s Nevermind, and truly, this is a must-have for Nirvana fans. There are a variety of editions, the beefiest of which comes with 8 LPs that feature the original album (newly remastered, of course), four full concerts, a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, and other goodies. If physical music isn’t your thing, the band also has a bunch of new merch to coincide with the album’s anniversary. Get it here.

Radiohead — Kid A Mnesia Speaking of anniversary releases, Radiohead had a big one this year, although it’s pretty different from the Nirvana one. Kid A Mnesia actually celebrates two albums, Kid A and Amnesiac, by collecting both albums as well as B-sides and unreleased tracks from the era. Again, if you’re not looking to buy a record/CD/tape, the gift-able merch offerings here are diverse, including everything from a paint-by-numbers set to holographic stickers. Get it here. She & Him — A Very She & Him Christmas Who’s that girl? It’s Zooey Deschanel! And also that guy, M. Ward, who is known collectively alongside Deschanel as She & Him. The duo dropped a delightful Christmas album a decade ago and now they’re celebrating the project with a rerelease. It’s super holiday-ready, too, as it’s pressed on tinsel silver vinyl and comes with a new 7-inch, which features covers of Madonna’s “Holiday” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” Get it here.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens — Teaser And The Firecat (50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Box Set) Teaser And The Firecat helped establish Stevens as a premier singer-songwriter of his era 50 years ago. Now he’s celebrating the anniversary with a deluxe edition of the album that is described as “the most in-depth and definitive version of the album possible.” This version includes a remastering of the original artwork, 41 previously unreleased tracks including studio demos and alternate mixes, and a 108-page essay book. Get it here. Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 Billy Joel is still going strong today, but on The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1, he looking back on the ’70s. The massive 9-LP collection features his first six solo albums (Cold Spring Harbor, Piano Man, Streetlife Serenade, Turnstiles, The Stranger, and 52nd Street), his first live album (Songs In The Attic), and a previously unreleased concert recording (Live At The Great American Music Hall — 1975). All of the aforementioned come right from the original album tapes, and there’s also a 50-page booklet to offer more context on these classic projects. Get it here.

RZA — Bobby Digital In Stereo (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) RZA went out on his own outside of Wu-Tang with his debut solo album, 1999’s Bobby Digital In Stereo, a project that helped him establish his own unique identity outside of the iconic hip-hop collective. Vinyl Me, Please always nails it with the vinyl color and they did so again here with their reissue of the album, which is pressed on “Mantis” Green vinyl that’s a perfect visual complement to the cover art. Get it here. Sigur Rós — Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust Sigur Rós’ 2008 album was a defining release for post-rock fans and buttcheek lovers everywhere, and while it’s not celebrating a round-numbered benchmark anniversary this year, the group is still going ahead and giving it a vinyl reissue. It was a good call, though, as the album was previously out of print worldwide, and now it’s available in both heavyweight black vinyl and a limited run of sky blue vinyl. Get it here.