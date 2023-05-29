Beyoncé has been the subject of universal adoration for decades, and she’s using her Renaissance World Tour to share the love with others, from tributing Tina Knowles-Lawson on Mother’s Day and employing Natalia Bryant as an intern or literally sharing the stage with Blue Ivy, her 11-year-old daughter with Jay-Z.

Last Friday, May 26, the Renaissance World Tour hit Paris. Fan videos circulated online of Blue Ivy joining her mom and the Renaissance World Tour dancers on the Stade De France stage for “Black Parade” and “My Power.”

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Blue Ivy dancing with her mother Beyoncé in Paris !!! pic.twitter.com/lEJsusA8xM — RENAISSANCE (@Ben_Dubaii) May 26, 2023

I’m not about to flood the TL but seeing Bey and Blue Ivy in Paris gave me so much joy 💙💙💙 #RenaisanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/UdQfRtyzhw — Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) May 26, 2023

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people ! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter [five red heart emojis] No Fear [two red heart emojis],” Tina Knowles-Lawson posted to Instagram over the weekend.

Beyoncé added to the praise on Monday, May 29, with her own Instagram post highlighting her daughter’s stellar moment.

“My beautiful first born [prayer hands emoji],” the all-time-most Grammy winner captioned her carousel. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The Renaissance World Tour is setting up shop at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for five shows, beginning Monday night. The other London concerts are scheduled for Tuesday, May 30; Thursday, June 1; Saturday, June 3; and Sunday, June 4. See all of Beyoncé’s upcoming dates here.