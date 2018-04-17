Getty Image

On Saturday night (April 14), Beyonce gave a jaw-dropping Coachella performance. The Queen gave fans a history lesson on HBCU and Black culture, embraced her African roots and femininity, and brought out her husband Jay-Z and sister Solange for cameos, as well as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny’s Child Reunion. She was the festival’s most tweeted about artist over weekend one, and on Tuesday (April 17), it was revealed that the live stream of her set was not only the highest viewed from last weekend’s festivities, but also the most viewed YouTube live stream from any festival ever.

The first ever Black female artist to headline Coachella received 458k simultaneous live streams from Beyhive members across the globe, while the festival as a whole garnered 43.1M views spanning 232 countries, marking its most successful streaming year to date.

Bey’s monumental two-hour performance—referred to as “Beychella”—was preceded by her cancelation of a 2017 set because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi. The boundary-pushing pop goddess vowed to make it up to her fans and delivered tenfold in the desert. Coachella’s second weekend goes down April 20-22, giving Beyonce a chance to break her own records, which is completely plausible for an artist of such nobility.