After the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, she’s been sending out flowers to those who played a part in inspiring her. A few days ago, Mickey Guyton revealed on social media that she was one of the recipients.

Now, Bey’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself” collaborator Jack White has shared that she also sent him a very sweet gift.

White posted on Instagram yesterday (April 2) a photo of the large white roses she sent. “I hope you are well,” the card from Beyoncé reads. “I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record.”

“What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album,” White captioned. “Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

This post also comes after fan speculation about what Beyoncé will do for the final Act III album of her trilogy — since Renaissance pulled from dance music and Cowboy Carter is country. Many suspect that she might end it with a rock-inspired album, in which case, White could possibly make another appearance for part two of their incredible collab from Lemonade.

Check out White’s post about his gift from Beyoncé above.