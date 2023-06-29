Beyoncé is currently touring all over the world, but the “Break My Soul” singer hasn’t forgotten about her hometown. Beyoncé is collaborating with former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland to give back to Houston by creating 31 permanent housing units for Harris County’s unhoused population, according to the Houston Chronicle.

This initiative was revealed on Tuesday (June 27). County leaders will use $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to develop housing at the Bread of Life gymnasium at 2019 Crawford Street. Judge Lina Hidalgo added that an “even bigger launch” on the housing units will be divulged in September when the Renaissance World Tour is stopping by the Texas city.

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” Hidalgo said in a press conference. “We just did the homeless count again, so it’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”