Donna Summer’s estate isn’t a fan of Kanye West. That much is clear from their recent statement regarding his unauthorized use of the late singer’s music. But one entertainer has their stamp of approval—Kelly Rowland.

For years, users online have pledged with the estate to case Rowland in a biopic about the late singer. Now, it appears as if that could be in the works. While attending the 2024 Grammys, Summer’s daughters, Mimi Sommer, Brooklyn Sudano, Amanda Sudano, and her late husband, Bruce Sudano, officially blessed the highly-requested project.

During an interview with XONecole, Bruce revealed that the family is open to the idea but has a minor tweak. “Yes, we’re interested, but our inclination is to do a limited series,” he said. “Because there is so much nuance and different phases of Donna’s life and career that would give us a little more latitude in telling her story. And connecting with people on a different level—not only on the music level but on the human level. That’s the road that we’re exploring now. As far as Kelly, we love Kelly. We’ll see!”

As for when this content is set to be revealed, supporters will need to hold out a bit longer, considering the award-winning documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer only hit streaming platforms released last year.

It is safe to assume Rowland is on board with the creative shift. For Halloween 2019, Rowland paid homage to Summer as part of her glamourous costume for the evening. In February 2023, she gushed about the documentary online.

Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love Donna Summer. The Voice. The Music. The Icon. Watch the new @HBO documentary ‘Love to Love You, Donna Summer’ TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @hbomax. #LovetoLoveDonna #LovetoLoveYouDoc pic.twitter.com/90QElVzYdF — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 20, 2023

Also, during an appearance on Poer 105.1′ FM’s The Breakfast Club in November 2022, Rowland gleamed excitedly about the possibility of her stepping into Summer’s shoes. “Donna Summer has an illustrious life, and I think seeing it on screen would be so incredibly entertaining, mindblowing, and worth watching for anyone,” she said.

Watch the full clip of Donna Summer’s family above.