Beyoncé has surprised fans by seemingly unveiling the name of her Act II country-inspired album. Titled Cowboy Carter, at least based on a new logo and a merch drop of shirts and CD boxes she put on her website, it will include likely the previous “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” singles. With just a few more weeks to go until Beyoncé releases the record, here’s everything to know.

Release Date Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood. Find more information here. Tracklist The tracklist for Beyoncé’s next album has yet to be announced.

Singles So far from Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has released “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” as singles — both of which dropped right after the Super Bowl last month. There’s also been speculation that she’s covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” for the project, which Parton herself seemingly confirmed. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene,'” Parton shared with Tennessee’s Knoxville News Sentinel. “I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about.” Features Right now, there are no features on Cowboy Carter. However, this could change once the official tracklist is revealed.