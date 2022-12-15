Despite Beyoncé’s status as one of the most important women in the music industry, she’s known to be quite a down-to-earth, caring friend. After she collaborated with Madonna for a “Break My Soul” remix, the Renaissance performer sent the iconic singer a thoughtful thank-you note.

In the new documentary Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, a scene spotlights Beyoncé’s kindness. The clip has been circulating Twitter, and it depicts Meghan Markle discussing her communication with the “Love On Top” singer.

“Beyoncé just texted,” she says, prompting Prince Harry to gasp. Markle says Beyoncé is “just checking in,” which bewilders Harry. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” she says. She explains, “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.” After a pause of absorbing such an insightful message, Harry says, “That’s well-said.”

Meghan Markle reacts to Beyoncé texting her on her new documentary. She will ALWAYS be the celebrity to celebrities. pic.twitter.com/2ZpKRLcMu4 — virgo’s grooviest. (@virgosgrooviest) December 15, 2022

One reply to the video reads: “ACTUAL ROYALTY was literally shocked that Beyoncé texted, that is power.” Another read: “‘she knows who i am’ girl bye you’re a whole princess [crying emojis].” Other replies admire the eloquence with which Beyonce shared her feelings and thoughts with Markle.

ACTUAL ROYALTY was literally shocked that Beyoncé texted, that is power pic.twitter.com/0HLaLydF3H — king VIII🇬🇧💂🏾‍♂️🍴 (@Igorthecreeator) December 15, 2022