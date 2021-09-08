Legendary rapper Big Daddy Kane is continuing work on his upcoming Netflix documentary, Paragraphs I Manifest. The film places a spotlight on the art of emceeing and it will feature a number of notable rappers from the past and present to help tell Kane’s story. One of the artists involved in the film is J. Cole and his upcoming interview with Kane was teased in a recent video posted to Instagram.

“A lot of people out there right now are coming to people such as myself and many others, giving us our flowers and whatnot while we’re still here,” Kane says in the video as Cole stands beside him. “But listen – I wanna give this young brother right here his flowers like on the real.” Cole is taken aback by Kane’s comments and simply says, “Damn.” Kane adds, “I want this brother right here to know that he is my favorite MC out here right now. This is the brother right here that makes me feel like Hip Hop is still alive and it’s here to stay when I listen to this here brother spit and listen to his music. Love you, fam.” In response, Cole says, “Love, bro. Thank you, man. I appreciate that, bro. Legendary. Thank you. Sh*t.”

In the Instagram post’s caption, Kane confirmed that he added Cole to the growing list of guests for Paragraphs I Manifest. While speaking to HipHopDX, he also revealed another act he wants to include in the show. “I still gotta interview MC Lyte and turn it in for editing,” he said. “I swear, though, this J. Cole interview was the glue.” In addition to the aforementioned names, Kane has also interviewed JAY-Z, Common, Eminem, Doug E. Fresh, and KRS-One for the upcoming documentary, which has yet to receive an official release date.

You can watch Big Daddy Kane’s video with J. Cole above.