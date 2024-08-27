If tenacious was a person it would be Big Sean. The “On Up” rapper is determined to get his sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, out into the world. By the end of this week, that goal would have been accomplished.

After experiencing a leak, subsequent delay, and harsh criticism about his flow on single “Yes,” the forthcoming body of work has a new release date. Today (August 26), during an Instagram livestream (captured by NFR Podcast, viewable here) Big Sean announced fans should expect Better Me Than You to hit streaming platforms this Friday, August 30.

“The album is dropping this week,” he said. “I appreciate my mom for being that guardian angel always giving me that advice. She really talked me through it for real. Like I said, I haven’t been sleeping a lot. I been giving this sh*t my all. I’m burned the f*ck out. I’m tired. I do do this sh*t for the people that f*ck with me. I’m excited. That’s one thing my mom said, ‘Get excited! Drop — Your album is fire!’ Everyone around me keep saying that.”

Big Sean also went on to say that supporters can experience the project live at one of the listening parties he has scheduled in New York City, Los Angeles, and of course his hometown, Detroit.

Not much is known about Big Sean’s Los Angeles and Detroit events. But on August 27 at the Samsung 837 NYC location, as part of the Samsung Presents series (in partnership with the IMG Agency) he will sit down for an intimate conversation about the project before previewing it for attendees. Find more information here.

Continue below to view Better Me Than You‘s official album cover.