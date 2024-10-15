In Big Sean‘s new video for “It Is What It Is,” Sean teams up with Gunna to dispel any doubts in their rap credentials. The treatment is relatively straightforward, consisting mostly of performance shots of the two rappers leaning against an SUV. They also flex in a train yard, while Sean delivers his verse hanging out the window of the SUV.

Big Sean and Gunna are both on the comeback trail after career setbacks; while Gunna infamously drew criticism for accepting a plea deal from the Georgia District Attorney’s office, Sean has dealt with hits to his own reputation from skeptics who don’t believe he lives up to his billing as one of rap’s upper echelon entertainers.

The Uproxx cover star aimed to shoot down such rumors with his new album, Better Me Than You, on which “It Is What It Is” appears, alongside “Who You Are (Superstar),” “On Up,” and “Yes.”

Meanwhile, Gunna is fresh off the release of his own bounce back album, One Of Wun, and its supporting tour, the Bittersweet Tour, both of which are helping him find his way back into rap fans’ good graces.

You can watch Big Sean’s “It Is What It Is” video featuring Gunna above.