17-year-old singer Billie Eilish guested on Zane Lowe’s World Record today to premiere her new single, “Bury A Friend,” and share some brand-new details about her debut album, coming out soon.

The album, called When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, will feature 14 tracks. Eilish told Lowe that it will be “all me,” with no features from other artists. Eilish has not shared a release date for the project yet.

“Bury A Friend” is a crucial song on Eilish’s upcoming album, and not just because it’s the first official single since the album announcement. “Bury A Friend” sets the dreamy, nightmarish tone of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Eilish told Lowe, “When we made ‘Bury a Friend,’ and we finished it […] that’s sort of when everything clicked in my head, and I just immediately knew what I needed everything about the album to be as like an overall theme, and just feeling. The title I feel portrays exactly what I was trying to say with this whole album. The whole album is basically supposed to be a bad dream, or a good dream.”

As the title suggests, “Bury A Friend” is a bleak, twisty nightmare. Eilish’s haunted vocals are layered over labyrinthian synths, both gorgeous and something straight out of a horror movie. In the video for the song, Eilish is literally the monster under your bed. As lights flash, Eilish dances like a woman possessed, twisting her head and contorting her limbs in dimly lit hallways. If you’re queasy about needles, close your eyes for the scene where Eilish has about a dozen syringes stuck into her back. “Bury A Friend” is creepy as hell and immediately iconic. The album can’t come soon enough.

Watch the video for “Bury A Friend” above.