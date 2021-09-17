The hip-hop community lost an important figure earlier this summer in Biz Markie after the rapper passed away following complications with Type II diabetes. His death came a year after he was hospitalized for the same complications. Markie was a member of New York’s Juice Crew alongside figures like Big Daddy Kane, Marley Marl, Roxanne Shante, Kool G Rap. Two months to the date of Markie’s death, it was announced on Thursday that the late rapper would be honored with his own street in his hometown of Patchogue, Long Island.

“HONORARY STREET NAMING DEDICATION!” the late rapper’s wife Tara Davis wrote in an Instagram post. “In honor of the contributions Biz has achieved as an actor, beatboxer, DJ and philanthropist, his hometown of Patchogue Long Island will honor him with the renaming of South Street to Biz Markie Way!” David added that the event would take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 pm EST behind the 6th District Court at 150 West Main Street.

In the post, Davis also added that all are welcome to attend. She also thanked Of Colors Collective@Artspace, Patchogue Villiage’s Mayor, Paul Pontieri, and The Greater Patchogue Foundation for helping to make the street name in honor of Markie a reality.

The announcement comes after a funeral service for Markie was held early last month. Shanté, DJ Cutmaster Cool V, Montell Jordan, Reverend Al Sharpton, Fat Joe, Ice-T, Erick Sermon, Parish Smith, Redman, Big Daddy Kane, Kid Capri, De La Soul’s Maseo, and more were among those in attendance.