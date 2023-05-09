The Roots co-founder Black Thought (real name Tariq Trotter) has made his name in music thanks to his top-tier lyricism and prolific storytelling. The “Glorious Game” rapper’s latest announcement is a culmination of his extraordinary talents. Taking to social media, the entertainer revealed that he’s penned his life story, this time in the form of a memoir.

Titled The Upcycled Self, the book will be released on November 14 via One World, an imprint of Random House Books. Sharing the cover image on Instagram, Black Thought wrote a touching message about the forthcoming release.

“The storytelling continues,” Black Thought captioned the post. “The medium is ever-evolving. I’m so proud of this work. It’s been years in the making — the story of the Upcycled Self — a focus on childhood forged from the fire. I hope in sharing so much about my upbringing; we can find new courage to start the difficult conversations that prompt healing with ourselves and others. As men. As Black men. As humans.”

The book is described as a “moving portrait of the artist as a young man, but gives readers a courageous model of what it means to live an examined life.” Although this is Black Thought’s first physical book, back in 2021, he released an audiobook, 7 Years, in partnership with Audible.

The Upcycled Self is out 11/14. Find more information here.