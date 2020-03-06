The Roots‘ Black Thought may be revered among hip-hop fans for being one of the best rappers to ever pick up a microphone, but he is also a multitalented artist who continues to expand his craft to new mediums all the time. His latest endeavor, writing and starring in a new musical, is just more proof of that fact.

The musical, titled Black No More, is an adaptation of author George S. Schuyler’s satirical Harlem Renaissance-era novel of the same name. It imagines a world in which the tricky topic of race can be avoided thanks to a machine that can turn anyone white.

Thought is writing the music and lyrics and will apparently have a role as well, credited under his real name, Tarik Trotter. It’ll also star veteran actors Brandon Victor Dixon, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence, and Theo Stockman, directed by Scott Elliott from a book (that’s Broadway for “script”) by John Ridley. The production company behind the musical, The New Group, specializes in “developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater” and promotes theater education programs that “provide opportunities for middle school, high school, college and adult students,” according to the press release.

Black No More is set to open October 2020 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City. Further casting announcements are apparently forthcoming. For more information, visit The New Group’s website.

You can catch Black Thought in his original capacity as one of the best rappers alive at the 2020 Roots Picnic.