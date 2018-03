Hey, remember Blink 182? Well, they haven’t made any new music in years, but now they’re making a comeback with “Up All Night” in an interesting way…

To launch our first single in eight years, AT&T helped us search YouTube for every instance of fans using our music without our permission. And then we rewarded them for it. This film is made out of clips from all those videos. Thanks for being a fan.

This is so very cool. Blink 182 gets it. Who’da thunk it?