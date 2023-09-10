Through his Grammy Award-winning music and several racy photoshoots posted on social media, Lil Nas X has shared parts of his life with fans. His new documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, is another look into superstar life. But the project’s 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere almost didn’t happen.

According to Variety, on Saturday, September 9, local authorities notified organizers that they had received a bomb threat in relation to the event. To ensure the safety of the confirmed attendees, fans, and event staff, the screening, set to take place at Roy Thomson Hall, was delayed as they investigated the claims further.

A representative from TIFF shared a statement with the outlet confirming that the incident was handled with care. Read the full statement below.

Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ screening. Our standard security measures remained in place during this time, and the screening commenced with a slight delay. To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.

Fortunately, the screening took place after the assessment was complete. Lil Nas X, alongside his father and two nephews, walked the red carpet before taking their seats inside the venue.

Lil Nas X with his nephews & father at the premiere of his documentary pic.twitter.com/MQM7BWQWQG — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) September 10, 2023

The exquisite arrival of @LilNasX for the World Premiere of LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO at #TIFF23 last night. pic.twitter.com/QUtS1jEbtP — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2023

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival is set to take place until September 17 at various venues. Tickets for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screenings are on sale now. Find more information here.