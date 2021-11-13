For the past few months, Verzuz has been keeping their hip-hop battles in New York. There was an exciting matchup between The LOX and Dipset, Fat Joe and Ja Rule had a battle of their own, and most recently, Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One took things back to the genre’s golden era. Now Verzuz is ready to leave the Big Apple. The platform announced that their next event will be a matchup between two L.A. crews: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia.

IT’S THAT TIME 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia LIVE from Los Angeles!! Thursday, DECEMBER 2ND

The event will take place on December 2 live from Los Angeles. Verzuz promised additional information about the battle is en route, but that didn’t stop people from getting excited about it. On Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s end, viewers can expect to hear classics like “The Crossroads,” “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” and “1st Od Tha Month” from their 1990s albums Creepin On Ah Come Up and E. 1999 Eternal. As for Three 6 Mafia, their hits include “Stay Fly,” “Sippin Some Syrup,” and “Poppin’ My Collar” from their Most Known Unknown and When The Smoke Clears albums, which arrived during the 2000s.

The announcement comes after Verzuz took a step into the gaming world thanks to a “Bigs Vs. Lils”Call Of Duty: Vanguard tournament. Big Sean and Big Boi faced off against Lil Tecca and Lil Jon in a multi-round tournament hosted by T-Pain with a performance from Migos.