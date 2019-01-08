Getty Image

There are more music festivals than ever these days, and a lot of them are quite good. This means that a ton of people around the country and the world have the opportunity to see a big lineup filled with quality acts, without having to travel too far to make it happen. That said, the handful of the most prominent festivals still manage to compile lineups in a way that few others can. One of the paramount American music festivals of this millennium is the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, and last year’s event boasted a lineup headlined by Eminem, The Killers, and Muse, with the bill also including Bon Iver, Anderson .Paak, Future, and others. We’re on to 2019 now, though, and Bonnaroo has just unveiled this year’s lineup.

The three headliners are notable for different reasons. Childish Gambino is on the bill, although he previously performed what he called his final show under that name in 2018. The legendary jam band Phish isn’t typically a group you see headlining a major mainstream festival these days, so their inclusion is interesting. Lastly, there’s Post Malone, who is just one of the biggest stars in the world.

This year’s fest takes place from June 13 to 16, and tickets are set to go on sale on January 10 at noon ET. Head to the Bonnaroo website for more info about this year’s event, and check out the full lineup below.

Thursday, 6/13

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

Saba

Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump

12th Planet

Sunsquabi

All Them Witches

Magic City Hippies

The Nude Party

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

The Comet Is Coming

Jack Harlow

Eprom

Caroline Rose

Donna Missal

Peach Pit

Hekler

Dorfex Bos

Friday, 6/14

Phish

Childish Gambino

Solange

The Avett Brothers

Brockhampton

GRiZ

RL Grime

Beach House

GRiZ SuperJam

NGHTMRE

Gojira

Courtney Barnett

Girl Talk

AJR

Catfish And The Bottlemen

K.Flay

Anoushka Shankar

Nahko & Medicine For The People

Liquid Stranger

Deafheaven

Parquet Courts

Rival Sons

Ibeyi

Jade Cicada

Las Cafeteras

Cherry Glazerr

The Teskey Brothers

Medasin

Tyla Yaweh

Ducky

Monsieur Periné

Mersiv

Crooked Colours

Saturday, 6/15

Post Malone

Odesza

Hozier

Kacey Musgraves

The National

The Lonely Island

ZHU

Juice WRLD

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Gucci Mane

John Prine

Jim James (Full Band)

Maren Morris

Gramatik

Shovels & Rope

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Quinn XCII

Clairo

Bishop Briggs

Hippo Campus

Space Jesus

Tokimonsta

Chelsea Cutler

The Record Company

SNBRN

Ruston Kelly

Whipped Cream

Rubblebucket

Little Simz

Memba

Deva Mahal

DJ Mel

Sunday, 6/16