There are more music festivals than ever these days, and a lot of them are quite good. This means that a ton of people around the country and the world have the opportunity to see a big lineup filled with quality acts, without having to travel too far to make it happen. That said, the handful of the most prominent festivals still manage to compile lineups in a way that few others can. One of the paramount American music festivals of this millennium is the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, and last year’s event boasted a lineup headlined by Eminem, The Killers, and Muse, with the bill also including Bon Iver, Anderson .Paak, Future, and others. We’re on to 2019 now, though, and Bonnaroo has just unveiled this year’s lineup.
The three headliners are notable for different reasons. Childish Gambino is on the bill, although he previously performed what he called his final show under that name in 2018. The legendary jam band Phish isn’t typically a group you see headlining a major mainstream festival these days, so their inclusion is interesting. Lastly, there’s Post Malone, who is just one of the biggest stars in the world.
This year’s fest takes place from June 13 to 16, and tickets are set to go on sale on January 10 at noon ET. Head to the Bonnaroo website for more info about this year’s event, and check out the full lineup below.
Thursday, 6/13
- Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
- Saba
- Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump
- 12th Planet
- Sunsquabi
- All Them Witches
- Magic City Hippies
- The Nude Party
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
- The Comet Is Coming
- Jack Harlow
- Eprom
- Caroline Rose
- Donna Missal
- Peach Pit
- Hekler
- Dorfex Bos
Friday, 6/14
- Phish
- Childish Gambino
- Solange
- The Avett Brothers
- Brockhampton
- GRiZ
- RL Grime
- Beach House
- GRiZ SuperJam
- NGHTMRE
- Gojira
- Courtney Barnett
- Girl Talk
- AJR
- Catfish And The Bottlemen
- K.Flay
- Anoushka Shankar
- Nahko & Medicine For The People
- Liquid Stranger
- Deafheaven
- Parquet Courts
- Rival Sons
- Ibeyi
- Jade Cicada
- Las Cafeteras
- Cherry Glazerr
- The Teskey Brothers
- Medasin
- Tyla Yaweh
- Ducky
- Monsieur Periné
- Mersiv
- Crooked Colours
Saturday, 6/15
- Post Malone
- Odesza
- Hozier
- Kacey Musgraves
- The National
- The Lonely Island
- ZHU
- Juice WRLD
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Gucci Mane
- John Prine
- Jim James (Full Band)
- Maren Morris
- Gramatik
- Shovels & Rope
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Quinn XCII
- Clairo
- Bishop Briggs
- Hippo Campus
- Space Jesus
- Tokimonsta
- Chelsea Cutler
- The Record Company
- SNBRN
- Ruston Kelly
- Whipped Cream
- Rubblebucket
- Little Simz
- Memba
- Deva Mahal
- DJ Mel
Sunday, 6/16
- Phish (2 Sets)
- The Lumineers
- Cardi B
- Brandi Carlile
- Illenium
- Walk The Moon
- Mac DeMarco
- King Princess
- Lil Dicky
- G Jones
- Trampled By Turtles
- The Wood Brothers
- Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
- Princess (Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum)
- The Soul Rebels
- The Lemon Twigs
- Two Feet
- AC Slater
- CID
- Dombresky
- Bombino
- Faye Webster
- Ripe
- Kikagaku Mayo
- Igloohost
