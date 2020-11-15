The past week has been a grueling week for the hip-hop community in Dallas, Texas after they suffered the loss of up and coming rapper Mo3, who called the southern city his home. And just days after his death, another shooting occurred in the city which this time around involved Boosie Badazz.

TMZ reported Saturday that the famed rapper was shot in the leg while he sat in a sprinter van at a strip mall called Big T’s Plaza in Dallas. As the rapper stopped by the strip mall, someone opened fire on his sprinter van, with one bullet apparently hitting Boosie in the leg just below his knee. The suspects ran from the scene and the Baton Rouge act was taken to the hospital and treated for his gunshot wound.

Dallas PD tells us … officers responded to reports of an armed encounter Saturday, where the callers stated someone had been shot but then fled in a private vehicle. We’re told when the cops showed up at the scene, there was nobody around and no signs of a crime being committed.

Sources close to TMZ say the rapper is doing well and recovering from his injuries. Initial reports of the incident said the rapper was not injured in the shooting but TMZ reportedly confirmed that he was indeed injured. The shooting comes just a day after Boosie stopped by a venue to honor Mo3, whom he was close with and even collaborated with for their Badazz MO3 mixtape.

Mo3 was also shot in Dallas earlier this week on November 11 after an armed individual pulled up beside him northbound on a Robert L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas and stepped out of his vehicle to approach the rapper. Mo3 exited his vehicle and began running southbound on the freeway when he was shot in the back of the head. He, unfortunately, died as a result of the shooting.

(via TMZ)