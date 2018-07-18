Getty Image

For what will eventually be 236 shows, Bruce Springsteen has been one of the most prized tickets in New York, reaching Hamilton-levels of fervor. And it’s easy to understand why. Anyone who managed to catch The Boss’ Springsteen On Broadway show heralded the experience, which adapted his book Born To Run into an evening of musical performance and storytelling. For a Grammy, Oscar, and now Tony award-winning performer, it is just the latest notch on an unparalleled career.

On December 15, the same night that Springsteen performs his last show on Broadway, Netflix will give the rest of us a chance to experience the performance with a special released to the streaming platform. In his review of the performance, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden said “Is it a concert? A play? Performance art? Whatever you call it, Springsteen On Broadway is one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.” That’s a lot to live up to, but one that Netflix’s millions of subscribers (and anyone with their parents’ login) can judge for themselves.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one-man show,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said in a statement. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts, and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

If you don’t want to wait until December to watch it on your couch, you can probably still find tickets through third-party resellers, but they’ll cost you about the price of a new iPhone.