Danny Brown is a unique, head-turning rapper. He seems to have a keen eye for other idiosyncratic artists as well: Bruiser Wolf, an artist on Brown’s Bruiser Brigade Records label, has drawn critical praise for standing out on his new album, Dope Game Stupid. As Wolf makes his ascent, a new Magnum Scenes video (presented by Uproxx in partnership with Magnum) looks at where Wolf has been and where he’s going.

The Detroit rapper was once known as Big Wolf, but he says he tweaked his name to show his appreciation for his label and his fellow artists on it: “I used to be Big Wolf. Changed it when I got with the Bruiser Brigade. All fire MC’s, fire producers. […] To let them know that this forever, I put ‘Bruiser’ in front of my name, like a badge of honor for me, to express my loyalty.”

Between footage of Wolf showing off his home and life, his Bruiser Brigade compatriots share praise for his unique style. “He’s a poet and a comedian at the same time,” ZelooperZ noted. J.U.S. also declared, “I ain’t heard nobody rap like that in so long.” Meanwhile, Brown praised his “very distinctive voice that’s going to separate him from the pack.”

Elsewhere in the video, Wolf and his peers tell the story of his career so far, and it’s full of terrific anecdotes, including some avian coincidences that tie in to the distinctive Dope Game Stupid cover art. Check out the full video above.