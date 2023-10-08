Thanks to his massively successful Las Vegas residency and other shows, “Versace On The Floor” singer Bruno Mars has been considered one of this generation’s greatest performers. Unfortunately, his Israeli fans won’t be able to witness his charismatic moves live as they’d hoped to do.

On Saturday, October 7, Mars was slated to headline his second show in Tel Aviv’s Park HaYarkon. However, the concert was canceled due to the ongoing conflict between the country’s forces and Hamas militants. The news was shared in an announcement on Live Nation Israel’s official Instagram page.

“Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is canceled,” the note read. “All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made. We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters, and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

However, many fans weren’t pleased to read the message, and they shared their frustrations in the comments section.

“We want a show. We don’t want money!!” wrote one. “Until we managed to buy tickets for this show, and we waited months for it!!! There was already one show, and everyone who had to come today will not be able to enjoy it. Please make another show. This is not fair!! The dream is completely shattered.”

“We deserve a show on another date. Some people have been expecting this. My heart goes out to all the residents and wishes for their safety🙌 ❤️,” wrote another.

“Why just not move the date?? Why cancel? Why have I been waiting for this show for two months? Why just smash the dream? Everything is ruined,” replied another.

Bruno Mars’ first show, scheduled for October 4, did take place.

