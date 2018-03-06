Big Thief’s Buck Meek Announces A Self-Titled Solo Album With The Stomping Folk Single ‘Cannonball!’

Big Thief‘s Buck Meek has been playing guitar since he co-founded the group in 2015, but now, he’s ready to add a more front-facing role to his resume. He recently announced that he has a self-titled solo album on the way, and that will be out on May 18th via Keeled Scales. With that news also came a new single called “Cannonball!,” a wonderful indie folk track that’s indebted to vintage country soul and features some simple but effective and driving percusion.

Instead of speaking for himself, Meek offers a statement from Mt. Davidson, who plays bass for Meek and is also in the band Twain, that’s dripping with character:

