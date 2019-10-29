The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

On the intro track from his debut album, Dior Deposits, Bay Area rapper Guapdad 4000 neatly explains his full-circle transformation from scammer to full-time rapper in reverse, beginning with boasts about Rolls Royce car sex and ending by asserting that he “couldn’t have accounts, so I start stealing.”

His path to rap stardom has been unexpected and off-kilter, but throughout Dior Deposits, the self-declared “Bitcoin Batman” displays exactly the sort of scene-stealing charisma and laugh-out-loud wit that have taken him from proverbial rags to literal riches. The Bay Area’s new people’s champ has arrived, dipped in designer and grinning like a fox in a hen house.

Born 27 years ago in Oakland, California, Akeem Hayes started writing rhymes in the sixth grade, joking to Revolt that his first efforts were “trash” but taking the time and putting in the effort to improve to the point of releasing his first mixtape, Scamboy Color, in 2017.

His first taste of mainstream success came with his appearance on Compton cohort Buddy’s RCA debut, Harlan & Alondra, on the album intro “Shameless,” where Guapdad first flashed that winning ability to finesse a song’s top billing away from its principal artist without breaking a sweat.

From there, he similarly smiled and slid his way into an invitation to Dreamville’s vaunted Revenge Of The Dreamers III recording sessions in Atlanta, where he distinguished himself by becoming one of the few non-Dreamville artists to secure multiple placements on the final product. On the songs “Don’t Hit Me Right Now,” “Wells Fargo,” and “Costa Rica,” he does something perhaps no one would have expected; instead of barring up and trying to out-rap his lyrical playmates on each track, he morphs, chameleon-like, into whatever each track needs him to be.