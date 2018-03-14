Burial And The Bug Release Their First Ever Collaboration As Flame 1

03.14.18 6 hours ago

Fog/Shrine Cover Art

Dark dubstep heavyweights Burial and The Bug are long overdue for a collaboration, both having mined similar urban gritty soundscapes on Hyperdub Records for years. Well, now that dream collab is finally a reality, with the release of Fog / Shrine, a 12” single from the pair who are calling themselves Flame 1.

Today the duo debuted the first side of the record, “Fog,” over at The Quietus.

“Fog” is, as you might expect, a dubby half-speed cruise. Hearing the track it becomes quite easy to imagine oneself walking alone, late at night, through a rather gloomy urban landscape while a silver strand of synths guides your path. The collaboration is so fitting, it’s hard to discern just from listening who exactly contributed what to the song. Here’s hoping they’ve got more in store.

This collaboration follows The Bug’s recent work with drone metal band Earth, 2017’s Concrete Desert, and the two EPs Burial released in 2017 via NonPlus+ and Hyperdub. The Bug also recently reignited his collaboration with GODFLESH’s Justin Broadrick. The two performed in Techno Animal until 2004 but recently regrouped in 2017 as Zonal.

Fog/Shrine is available on 3/30 via the band’s Bandcamp and The Bug’s new label, Pressure. The 12” physical release is already sold out but you can still pre-order a digital copy.

Around The Web

TAGSBURIALFlame 1The Bug

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP