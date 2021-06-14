Burna Boy is picking up the celebration of his fifth album, Twice As Tall, where he left off when he triumphantly took home the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album (we here at Uproxx thought he’d been royally snubbed the previous year). Coasting on that Grammy glory, the Nigerian afro-fusion rapper revealed new dates on his Space Drift Arena tour that winds through lots of festivals through 2022 and takes him from North America to Europe.

Burna announced that he will also perform his first headlining show at the Hollywood Bowl, on Friday, October 8th, 2021. Tickets will be available for the public to purchase on Friday, June 18 at 12 p.m. local time.

Burna Boy will also play New York’s Governor’s Ball festival on Sunday, September 26, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival on Sunday, October 31.

Below is the full list of dates for Burna Boy’s Space Drift Arena tour. Purchase tickets on his website here.

07/02/2021 – 07/03/2021 — Sumol Summer Festival 2021 @ Ericeira, Portugal

08/20/2021 – 08/21/2021 — Blockfest 2021 @ Tampere, Finland

08/27/2021 — The O2 @ London, UK

09/11/2021 – 09/12/2021 — Parklife Festival 2021 @ Manchester, UK

09/24/2021 – 09/26/2021 — The Governors Ball Music Festival 2021 @ Queens, NY

10/08/2021 — Hollywood Bowl @ Hollywood, CA

10/29/2021 – 10/31/2021 — Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival 2021 @ San Francisco, CA

11/10/2021 — Accorhotels Arena @ Paris, France

11/20/2021 — Arkéa Arena @ Floirac, France

11/21/2021 — Zénith Nantes Métropole @ Nantes, France

06/02/2022 – 06/03/2022 — Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 @ Barcelona, Spain

08/11/2022 – 08/13/2022 — Way Out West Festival 2022 @ Gothenburg, Sweden

