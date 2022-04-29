Burna Boy released his last album, Twice As Tall, under very different circumstances than his US breakthrough African Giant. Twice As Tall dropped in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — which didn’t stop it from reaching No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and garnering a Best World Music Album Grammy Award. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to tour the album when it came out, the only thing truly detracting from its impressive success.

However, it doesn’t look like his next album will have those same problems. Burna unveiled the album’s title at the biggest signifier of his success so far: his recent concert at Madison Square Garden. It’ll be called Love, Damini, and according to a press release, it’s due to “release for his 31st birthday,” which would make it available on July 2. While that date is probably subject to change, it’s certainly exciting news for fans of Afrobeats — and for the 20,000 or so fans in attendance at his concert last night, where performed his global hits.

If you missed the show, not to fear; it streamed live on YouTube, with the video remaining available to watch.

Watch Burna Boy’s Madison Square Garden concert above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.