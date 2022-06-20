It Turns Out FKA Twigs And Jorja Smith Are Cousins

FKA Twigs and Jorja Smith have both managed to rise to the top of their respective fields: Twigs is a highly respected indie/pop/R&B/genre-bending artist and Smith’s voice earned her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019. The two worked together on Twigs’ new mixtape Caprisongs, with Smith featuring on “Darjeeling.” Well, after making that song together, they both realized they’re actually cousins.

In a new GQ interview, Twigs said of Smith:

“I’d never met her before, and I jumped in her car with her… and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Gosh, that’s really strange: we’ve got exactly the same kind of skin.’ […] A few months later, I was on the road to go to LA and [Smith] left me a voice note saying, ‘You’re never going to believe this, but I’ve just spoken to my dad and he’s spoken to his sister and we’re related.’”

Meanwhile, Twigs has a lot going on right now. She recently launched her post-Caprisongs era with “Killer,” her first new song since the mixtape. She’s also expanding her acting profile, as it was reported last month she has landed a starring role in a reboot of The Crow.

