Cam Deals With An Affair As The Other Woman In Her Emotional ’70s-Styled ‘Diane’ Video

02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Cam made her presence in the country scene known with Untamed, her breakout 2015 debut album that was one of the year’s finest and found itself near the top of multiple charts. Now she’s working on her second act, and it’s off to a fiery start with “Diane,” a single she shared near the end of last year that, despite its upbeat musicality, deals with adultery when you’re the other woman, a sensitive subject that she handles with confidence and grace.

Now, she’s shared a new video for the song, and Cam says that she took a lot of care to make sure this difficult situation was carefully portrayed, even going so far as to take acting lessons:

“The general theme of women speaking to women and being honest in a really difficult situation that neither one of them chose. I wanted to make sure that a lot of people that have been through this feel like this wasn’t sensationalized — because this is a lot of people’s story. I’ve seen people in crowds now that sing the sh-t out of this song; they’re owning all these lyrics. So I wanted to get it right and make it raw and real and mean something. Actually, I took acting lessons to make sure I didn’t mess that up!”

Around The Web

TAGSCamDiane

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP