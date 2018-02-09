Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cam made her presence in the country scene known with Untamed, her breakout 2015 debut album that was one of the year’s finest and found itself near the top of multiple charts. Now she’s working on her second act, and it’s off to a fiery start with “Diane,” a single she shared near the end of last year that, despite its upbeat musicality, deals with adultery when you’re the other woman, a sensitive subject that she handles with confidence and grace.

Now, she’s shared a new video for the song, and Cam says that she took a lot of care to make sure this difficult situation was carefully portrayed, even going so far as to take acting lessons: