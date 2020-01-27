For the past four decades, Ken Erlich has been the person responsible for making all the memorable Grammy performances we’ve seen over the years a reality. His contributions to the Recording Academy and the Grammys are significant, and at tonight’s Grammys, he was honored with a tribute performance featuring Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Common, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and The War And Treaty.

Legend spoke about Erlich, then Cabello kicked off the performance of Fame song “I Sing The Body Electric” before being joined by the other aforementioned performers.

Erlich previously said of the tribute, which also honored the importance of music education in schools, in a press statement, “To bring high-caliber artists like Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Common, Misty Copeland, Debbie Allen, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell, and Lang Lang together on one stage fulfills a dream of mine. To be able to do this on the Grammy stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Erlich looked back at his time with the Recording Academy, saying, “I’ve loved every bit of it. It’s been hard, not easy. I vacillate between thinking I’m overappreciated and underappreciated, but don’t we all? I don’t have any regrets. I’m not a mogul. I ain’t Mark Burnett. I’m not even Simon Cowell. But I’d much rather have done what I did, because I was in the trenches. I love making television. I don’t like selling it.”

Watch the performance above, and find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.