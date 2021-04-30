Cardi B was a surprise last-minute addition to DJ Khaled’s already guest-heavy new album Khaled Khaled, and her new track is making waves.

Cardi spends a lot of time on Twitter addressing her haters and she does more of that on this song’s hook, rapping, “I get big paper, so I deal with big haters.” She goes on to address how her detractors constantly discussing her is actually good for business: “Cardi this, Cardi that, make me more famous.”

Meanwhile, at the end of her first verse, Cardi gets braggadocios and lets people know that she’s prosperous even outside of music, rapping, “Platinum plaques hang on every wall in my palace / Clips still push, to anybody speakin’ malice / Fashion icon, couple million for my stylist / Five number ones, you got five number nones / Sleepin’ on Cardi, all that nappin’ sh*t done / Off with your hat, all that cappin’ sh*t done / And I got Hollywood waitin’ when this rappin’ sh*t done.”

Cardi became a trending topic on Twitter after the album dropped, so she offered up thanks for her fans, tweeting, “Thank you guys on the support for BIG PAPER .Make sure ya check out @djkhaled album.I just finish listening and I love all the good vibes on the album .Different type of songs with different type of moods.”

Thank you guys on the support for BIG PAPER .Make sure ya check out @djkhaled album.I just finish listening and I love all the good vibes on the album .Different type of songs with different type of moods. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 30, 2021

Listen to “Big Paper” above.

Khaled Khaled is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.