This morning, Cardi B stopped by Today to make a big announcement: She is releasing her own doll and dolls for other artists could be coming soon, too.

She explained her motivation behind the project, saying:

“I have a 2-year-old, right? And I buy dolls every time I go to Target and they expensive. Somebody came with this idea to me and I’m like, ‘That is great because I would love my daughter to play with a doll that looks like me.’ I mean, all these other dolls look like me, I might as well make one for myself. But then I also came up with a plan, because these dolls are supposed to represent different women. So I feel like after mine drops, I want to drop a doll of different artists. Then I also want to do fun things on Instagram and I want women that have different careers than me to tell me a little bit about their life and everything, and I want to pick them and I don’t know, maybe I have a doll and she’s a doctor, she’s a nurse, you know what I’m saying? Just different types of women and I want to display them and I want them to look beautiful just like me.”

She continued, “Growing up, I ain’t never seen a doll that looks like me, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t never seen a doll that really represents me. You go to the doll aisles when you’re my age, it’s either like there’s a real white one, there’s a real dark one, and there’s like barely one that’s in the middle. None of them have my style, none of them have my flavor. I want a doll that represents me.”

Cardi went on to note that to get the doll, customers can get on a waiting list on the Real Women Are website and that the doll will be available in July. The site indicates the doll will sell for $35 and shows off some product images of it. The site also notes, “This exclusive limited-edition drop is only available for 72 hours, and will never be available again.”

Watch Cardi discuss the doll above.