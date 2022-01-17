Cardi B ‘Really Really’ Wants To Get A Face Tattoo

A little over four months ago, Cardi B gave birth to her second child (who is also her first son). Naturally, she’s fallen head over heels for the little one, so much so that she’s apparently very close to getting the kid’s name tattooed on her face.

Last night, Cardi tweeted, “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” In response to a fan saying they wanted to get a tattoo by their ear, Cardi added, “I want mine on my jaw.”

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

I want mine on my jaw https://t.co/Yb52XL1mt6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

As for what that tattoo would say, that is to be revealed, as Cardi hasn’t actually publicly announced her son’s name yet. This comes after Cardi noted last summer that she’s grateful she didn’t get a face tattoo when she was 16.

Earlier this month, Cardi noted that her son said his first word, noting on an Instagram Story (as Us Weekly notes) “I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking. I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like, ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again, ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back, ‘Yeah!’ I don’t know if that’s, like, a pandemic thing don’t know if this is normal. This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7. You’re talking, and you just turned 4 months today. You’re talking for real.”

