Cardi B has a distinct look: When you see her, there’s no mistaking that it’s Cardi. If she had made one different decision as a teenager, though, her appearance would be even more idiosyncratic today. On Twitter last night, she revealed that when she was younger, she wanted a face tattoo.

Cardi tweeted, “Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16.” She then followed up by describing her previous ink plans, sharing a GIF of Mel B facepalming on America’s Got Talent and writing, “Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 2, 2021

Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw https://t.co/WMmlK0QR6Q pic.twitter.com/rYDkzRtuVr — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 2, 2021

Cardi actually has a tattoo that’s somewhat similar to that proposed one, though, as behind her right ear, she has a tattoo of a star next to the American Sign Language symbol for “I love you.”

Meanwhile, Cardi has been busy lately. She stole the show at the 2021 BET Awards by revealing that she is pregnant. She also has a role in the new movie Fast & Furious 9 and she loves her character, saying in a behind-the-scenes clip, “I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman. She’s just that bitch [laughs]. […] I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & The Furious, […] then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope. Being around Vin [Diesel], he’s just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I’m just so excited.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.