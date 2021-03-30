Cardi B gets pulled into conversations about cultural appropriation so often, that she feels as though she has to give a history lesson every few months. The rapper is Dominican and has long embraced her Afro-Latina roots, continually noting that nationality is different from race. Now, the singer aims to take the conversation off Twitter and into the beauty market with her own line of hair products that will educate consumers on various hair types.

Cardi has long been open about her hair care methods, which oftentimes involve natural DIY hair masks. But after being pulled into yet another Twitter conversation about race and nationality, Cardi wants to take her beauty secrets to the public while also educating people about Afro-Latina culture. “Hair texture def don’t make you a race however I am Afro Latina,” she responded to someone on Twitter earlier this week.

Hair texture def don’t make you a race however I am Afro Latina .Being Afro Latina don’t mean you have to amara la Negra color https://t.co/Y3ygkak7sW grandmother from my mom side is not Latina at all & her father is light ass fuck so my mommy is light but her sibling are dark https://t.co/kOROVPt2pO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021

DIFFERENT TYPE OF DOMINICANS . pic.twitter.com/vlvzckhqXJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021

Detailing her new endeavor in an Instagram post, the rapper wrote that she has been working on at-home haircare for her and her daughter for some time now:

“This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however,I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality,race and ethnicity.Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long , don’t make your skin light or don’t make your face features slim specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands. Dna have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair …..and one more things not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican.”

