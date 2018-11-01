Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2015 Emotion was a big one for the Canadian singer: Although sales were lower than her 2012 record Kiss, critics looked on the album favorably, and it was led by the successful and ultra fun single “I Really Like You.” Fans have been waiting for her fourth album since then (although Jepsen did release the eight-song EP Emotion: Side B in 2016), and it looks like it may finally be on the way now. Jepsen has been teasing a new track called “Party For One” in recent days, and now the song, her first single since 2017’s “Cut To The Feeling,” is here.

Jepsen shared a video for the song, and the vibrant clips follows a handful of different characters, including Jepsen herself, who take to their own hotel rooms and enjoy some alone time in a variety of different ways, like taking a bath, dancing in your underwear, and more. The song will presumably appear on her upcoming fourth album, details of which have yet to be announced.

The singer says of the song, ““To me, ‘Party For One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it’s something I’m learning to do more and more. This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me which is romantic love but self-love too.”

Jepsen was in the studio with Jack Antonoff in July, and she’s also spent some time recently working with Troye Sivan. She previously talked about the disco inspirations behind the album, saying in 2016, “I can’t explain what we’re doing right now, but we’re very much into disco-y things, whatever this next album may or may not turn out to be. But I’m very much referencing ABBA a lot, and the Bee Gees, all of that stuff. It’s fun to dig into oldies and see what you can celebrate about it, like a good movie or good song — to take your favorite pieces of something and add some new stuff to create something different.”

Watch the “Party For One” video above.