Casey Benjamin, a renowned multi-instrumentalist who was a member of Robert Glasper Experiment, reportedly died on March 31 at 45 years old. Neither an official statement from Benjamin’s team nor a news report has been shared yet as of this post, but some of Benjamin’s collaborators have posted their sympathies.

Lupe Fiasco wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Peace Casey Benjamin. I can’t even begin to express the deep gratitude and respect. My deepest condolences to the family, fans and friends. ”

Benjamin’s Robert Glasper Experiment bandmate Derrick Hodge also wrote, “Tonight, I honor a brother. A true brother and friend. Casey Benjamin, thank you for inspiring me, for being a light in my life, and for your unbelievable influence on the music world. I will carry your smile with me, brother. And we will collectively honor and carry your legacy with us. Can’t get my words together at this moment but will echo a few of my last words to you: I’m thankful for you and love you always! Rest well, King.”

Aside from Glasper, Benjamin found himself collaborating with a number of legendary figures over the years; As he noted in a 2017 interview, he has worked with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Q-Tip, John Legend, Anderson .Paak, Nas, Common, and Arcade Fire. In his career, he won two Grammy Awards: Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jesus Children” in 2015 and Best R&B Album for Black Radio in 2013, both as part of Robert Glasper Experiment.