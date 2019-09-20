Celine Dion Makes It Clear She Does Not Want Drake To Get A Tattoo Of Her Face

Drake is apparently a big fan of Celine Dion. In fact, the rapper at one point talked about cementing his love for the singer by getting a tattoo of her face on his body. However, Dion would prefer if that didn’t happen.

Dion stopped by iHeartRadio Canada recently for an interview about her upcoming record, Courage. The conversation eventually turned to the prospect of her image permanently becoming a part of Drake’s body, and Celine wasn’t too excited about the idea. The singer addressed Drake and asked him to please refrain from getting a tattoo of her face.

“Please Drake, I love you very much,” the singer said directly into the camera. “Can I tell you something? Don’t do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner, we can go for a drink, we can sing together. Whatever you wanna do, I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please, please don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind if it’s Nicole one day, Celine another day, Barbra another time, J-Lo, Britney, Sia.”

“So it’s safe to say you’re not getting a tattoo anytime soon,” the interviewer joked. “No,” Dion replied.

Watch a clip of the interview below.