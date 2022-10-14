Just as UK drill rapper Central Cee’s Still Loading World Tour gets underway, he has released a surprise a new project. The No More Leaks EP sees Cench operating stealthily on four new tracks, raising the stoke for his first ever US headlining performances.

In a statement, Cench explained that the plan wasn’t to drop No More Leaks at this time, but outside factors forced his hand. “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it,” he said; hence the EP’s title. The release is also accompanied by a video for “One Up,” a track where he re-hashes the road he took to now UK rap stardom: “For my livelihood, pushed white in my hood / But I don’t recommend it, there’s no longevity / Central, don’t forget me, money don’t make me lose my memory.” There’s an endless flow throughout these four new cuts, something that Central Cee set us up for on his recent LA Leakers Freestyle.

Watch the video for “One Up” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for No More Leaks below.

1. “Chapters”

2. “Bumpy Johnson”

3. “One Up”

4. “Crypto Price”

No More Leaks is out now via Live Yours/Warner. Listen to it here.

Central Cee is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.