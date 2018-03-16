Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers are one of the most popular music groups in the world and the face of modern EDM, but that doesn’t mean that everybody likes them. Critics can’t stand the duo, musicians like deadmau5 and Filter frontman Richard Patrick aren’t fans either, and overall, their reputation is spotty at best. They may do things that upset people sometimes, like make culturally insensitive jokes, but on their new single “Everybody Hates Me,” the duo is just really tired of being so disliked.