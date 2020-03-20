Childish Major Tells Us Why He’s Stepping Into Stardom With His ‘Wife You’ Video

Making the transition from producer to an artist isn’t always easy. Kanye West, one of the most well-known dual-talent artists in hip-hop, once detailed the struggle on his College Dropout closer “Last Call.” However, for Atlanta beat-maker-turned-rapper Childish Major, switching it up was no trouble at all. It doesn’t hurt that he’s got production credit from some of the best in the biz to his name. From producing Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.” featuring Future and Rick Ross to his numerous placements on Dreamville’s Grammy-nominated Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation (including “LamboTruck,” “Disgusted,” and “Revenge” as a featured artist), he’s had the chance to soak up game from rap’s icons and rising stars for six years. He’s put that education to good use as an artist, dropping Woo$Ah in 2017 and Dirt Road Diamond last year, proving his ability to stand on his own and find his own insightful, witty ways to rhyme about the travails of growing up in Atlanta and navigating the music business. His latest effort is “Wife You,” a new single that explores the tension in pursuing a romance with an insecure, gold-digging lover. Over the phone with Uproxx, Childish Major breaks down the video, as well as his rise to prominence as a producer, the challenges of making the transition to being an artist, and going on tour with one of hip-hop’s other newest breakout stars, YBN Cordae. Check out the “Wife You” video below. Why is “Wife You” a track that you’re especially excited about? My storytelling in the past, I was just more so just trying to prove that I can be an artist you know? “Wife You” is just one of those records where it’s like, there’s nothing left to prove. This is is quite undeniable. It is what it feels like. It just feels like a really incredible record. Did you have the concept in mind when you went to make the song and video or is the video something that grew out of the song itself?

It resonated with me because I feel like in today's generation, just what we deal with as men. There's a lot to be said about that topic. On one side, women might feel like, "What do you mean, how can you not wife me just because somebody seen me naked? It's like, what are you, insecure?" And it's like, "Yeah, I might deal with some insecurity issues that I might not want everybody to see what I see." And then there's the other part of the conversation where it's like, "Maybe she's not all that faithful," and we just took that idea and we just ran with it. Got up with Hollywood Cole who did the production and we ended up just going back in on the production and making that all that it could be. Him, me, and DosDias, my engineer, just made it what it is now. What was the most challenging aspect of trying to make the leap from producer to an artist and being able to be so successful at it? At first, it was making people believe and just wanting them to like be able to see that yeah, I can do this too. But, I think that comes from the reason why it works for me. I wanted people to get to know me through the music and not just the fact that I can make a song or I can make a hit for somebody. So it's not like songs that I was doing for other people. I like the records that I'm taking for myself. I'm really telling my personal story in these songs. I take those with it in mind that it actually resonates with me and that's the only way that I'll be able to continue right on those topics. Outside of that, getting the other ideas and, you know, trying to get these big, big-time co-signs. The co-sign thing is a big issue for us with hip-hop because you do need somebody to look at you first in order for other people to start looking at you and you got one of the biggest. It's unfortunate. But you got one of the absolute best people to co-sign you that you can possibly get along with about a hundred other people on the Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Do you have a favorite story from the recording sessions?