Chlöe And Anitta Were Spotted Filming A Music Video Together In Rio De Janeiro

It looks like there’s a collaboration between Chlöe and Anitta on the way. Over the weekend, Chlöe was spotted filming a music video with the Brazilian superstar in Rio de Janeiro.

In May, Anitta revealed that she shared a group chat with Chlöe and Camila Cabello. In October, Anitta and Chlöe referred to each other as “sisters” in their Instagram stories. Now it looks like their close friendship is leading to a collaboration.

This past week, Anitta was filming a video for a new song in Rio de Janeiro. During the shoot, Anitta was wearing an outfit that read “Furacão 2000,” or “Hurricane 2000,” on her chest and her derrière. The shoot went viral when Anitta was filmed simulating oral sex in one of the video’s scenes. She is known for not being afraid to push buttons and boundaries with her music. Videos and photos later surfaced of Chlöe partying with Anitta at the shoot.

Earlier this month, Anitta said that she was working on a funk carioca, or Brazilian funk, album. This video could be from that upcoming project. DJ Gabriel do Borel, who has worked with Rosalía, was present at the video shoot as well. Rosalía played his Brazilian funk banger “Sento No Bico Da Glock” during her Louis Vuitton set at Paris Fashion Week.

